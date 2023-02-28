Clear as Day: "The More Shots, The More Likely You Are to Be Infected"Steve Kirsch: "I just heard a story today [about] somebody [who] has been vaxxed four times. He's had SIX Covid infections. And every time he gets a COVID infection, it's worse than the previous one."

Full Video: https://rumble.com/v2aq1iw-full-episode-67-spike-injury-diagnosis-and-recovery-with-dr.-ryan-cole.html

Read my articles and support my work with a Substack subscription: http://vigilantfox.substack.com