Clear as Day: "The More Shots, The More Likely You Are to Be Infected"Steve Kirsch: "I just heard a story today [about] somebody [who] has been vaxxed four times. He's had SIX Covid infections. And every time he gets a COVID infection, it's worse than the previous one."
Full Video: https://rumble.com/v2aq1iw-full-episode-67-spike-injury-diagnosis-and-recovery-with-dr.-ryan-cole.html
Read my articles and support my work with a Substack subscription: http://vigilantfox.substack.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.