Vanessa Beeley Interview - The Wagner Play, The Syria Connection & The Coming Ukrainian False Flag
What is happening
Published Thursday

TheLastAmericanVagabond


Streamed on: Jun 30, 12:01 pm EDT
Vanessa Beeley Interview - The Wagner Play, The Syria Connection & The Coming Ukrainian False Flag
NewsTrending NewsThe Last American VagabondInterviewsVanessa BeeleyWagner CoupRussiaUkraineFalse FlagZaporizhzhiaSyria
Joining me today Vanessa Beeley, here today to get us caught up on some new developments in Syria, a possible connection between the actions taking place in Syria with what recently took place in Russia involving the Wagner Group, and the reality of the western agenda in the Middle east.  

All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/vanessa-beeley-interview-wagner

#TLAVPirateStreams #TheLastAmericanVagabond #VanessaBeeley

