Houthis Make Israel Pay For Gaza War; 85% Drop In Eilat Port Activity Due To Red Sea Attacks
Israel's Red Sea port is witnessing a decline in activity due to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. Eilat Port's Chief Executive said that there has been an 85 % drop in activity. This as Houthi Rebels have warned to attack any Israeli or Israel-bound ships in the Red Sea. Five major shipping companies have now stopped their ships from using the Red Sea.

