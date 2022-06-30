Falcon Eyes bag for studio equipment

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4or_cWM6JU

Organization of space in the Falcon Eyes bag.The Falcon Eyes СС-12 bag is designed for transportation and storage of studio equipment. I really like. In terms of dimensions, it perfectly includes FE racks, two 180w devices, two reflectors, extension cords, and foil filters.

The only drawback is the low wheels and the bag, with my height of 176 cm, I have to carry on my arm bent at the elbow. If you straighten your arm, then the corner of the bottom of the bag begins to stretch.



A little more wheel 1 cm will solve the problem.







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