NEJM Article Monkeypox – Gay STD Lie Debunked

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On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr Jane debunks the New England Journal of Medicine’s explosive, garbage science article fueling the lie that monkeypox is a gay sexually transmitted infection and she proves that the narrative that a huge worldwide spread of monkeypox, a previously elusive orthopox infection only known in remote areas of the world, that authorities claim have suddenly and magically exploded on the world scene, is another hoax; and then, the world was shut down, businesses destroyed, and millions of lives taken in a worldwide pandemic lie of Covid, all based on a fake positive test…and that test is back…to drag you into the next hoax, as this monkeypox fearmongering unfolds. And, can you afford to be healthy? Carlos Cortez is here to help us figure it out. This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.
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