The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on March 21, 2023.



The very first verse of the Bible states: In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth (Genesis 1:1). The very first verse of the Bible speaks of God as the Creator. This also points to the 7th day Sabbath commandment in Exodus 20:8-11 which also identifies God as the Creator. Colossians 1:16-17 does likewise also.



However, in these evil end times, the wicked claim that there is no God as stated in Psalm 14:1 and Psalm 53:1. Why? Because they hated God without a cause.



To all atheists and agnotics, please submit yourselves to Christ, Yeshua, Immanuel or Jesus Christ, your God, Lord, King, Savior and Creator and He will embrace you as His child upon sincere faith and obedience to His holy written word including His holy ten commandments of love (Exodus 20:3-17).



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]