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Common Cold Has Worse Symptoms Than The Deadly New Variant & It's Almost Like This Is All Planned
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191 views • November 28, 2021
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Sources used in video:
It really is as simple as this - https://twitter.com/RobertNorCal/status/1464520760886661127
Here are the deadly new variants symptoms - https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/rest-of-world/south-african-medical-association-says-omicron-variant-causes-mild-disease/articleshow/87949404.cms
This is about power, control and money - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/11/26/football-where-money-trumps-the-virus/
Here's why this will never end - https://twitter.com/TimRunsHisMouth/status/1464305261565337605
It's almost like they planned this new variant - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/26/novavax-developing-vaccine-against-variant-that-appeared-72-hours-ago-will-be-ready-in-two-weeks-already-in-emergency-use-trials-in-indonesia-and-phillipines/
Is the border still open with this deadly new variant - https://twitter.com/laurenboebert/status/1464362978887847948
The numbers are all bullshit - https://www.bitchute.com/video/EeJv1BGEyOqw/ 47:00-48:53
Hypocrite Biden - https://twitter.com/catturd2/status/1464316319613001731
New York governor shuts down elective surgery - https://nypost.com/2021/11/26/gov-hochul-orders-elective-surgery-canceled-amid-covid-spike-omicron/
Math is racist out in Commiefornia - https://thepostmillennial.com/californias-new-educational-guidelines-say-math-is-racist?utm_campaign=64499
Amazon adds Loot It option - https://babylonbee.com/news/amazon-creates-online-looting-app-to-allow-the-timid-to-loot-from-home
Birds have rhythm, thanks Blake - https://twitter.com/Please_Be_U/status/1463963475223404546
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1464032584015384582
MASK PEOPLE ARE SHEEPLE - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RtHD0qJpzXc&;list=PLUEYMQiZLxzIW6Z6CCcL6IwrUsxYa8OMu
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
It really is as simple as this - https://twitter.com/RobertNorCal/status/1464520760886661127
Here are the deadly new variants symptoms - https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/rest-of-world/south-african-medical-association-says-omicron-variant-causes-mild-disease/articleshow/87949404.cms
This is about power, control and money - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/11/26/football-where-money-trumps-the-virus/
Here's why this will never end - https://twitter.com/TimRunsHisMouth/status/1464305261565337605
It's almost like they planned this new variant - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/26/novavax-developing-vaccine-against-variant-that-appeared-72-hours-ago-will-be-ready-in-two-weeks-already-in-emergency-use-trials-in-indonesia-and-phillipines/
Is the border still open with this deadly new variant - https://twitter.com/laurenboebert/status/1464362978887847948
The numbers are all bullshit - https://www.bitchute.com/video/EeJv1BGEyOqw/ 47:00-48:53
Hypocrite Biden - https://twitter.com/catturd2/status/1464316319613001731
New York governor shuts down elective surgery - https://nypost.com/2021/11/26/gov-hochul-orders-elective-surgery-canceled-amid-covid-spike-omicron/
Math is racist out in Commiefornia - https://thepostmillennial.com/californias-new-educational-guidelines-say-math-is-racist?utm_campaign=64499
Amazon adds Loot It option - https://babylonbee.com/news/amazon-creates-online-looting-app-to-allow-the-timid-to-loot-from-home
Birds have rhythm, thanks Blake - https://twitter.com/Please_Be_U/status/1463963475223404546
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1464032584015384582
MASK PEOPLE ARE SHEEPLE - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RtHD0qJpzXc&;list=PLUEYMQiZLxzIW6Z6CCcL6IwrUsxYa8OMu
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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