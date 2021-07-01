X22 REPORT Ep. 2515b - Trump Already Knows, He Always Knows, Let’s See What Happens

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The [DS] is now prepped and ready for the fallout. They will try to enrage the people to push their agenda, this will fail, so they will create it on their own using fake groups that have been infiltrated, don't fall for it. Once this fails the [DS] will move to a communication blackout. Trump knows how they cheated, they caught them all, he knows he will be reinstated in the end. The fireworks are going to begin its going to be a very hot summer, get ready for the fireworks.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.