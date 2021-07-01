June 30: X22 REPORT Ep. 2515b - Trump Already Knows, He Always Knows, Let’s See What Happens



The [DS] is now prepped and ready for the fallout. They will try to enrage the people to push their agenda, this will fail, so they will create it on their own using fake groups that have been infiltrated, don't fall for it. Once this fails the [DS] will move to a communication blackout. Trump knows how they cheated, they caught them all, he knows he will be reinstated in the end. The fireworks are going to begin its going to be a very hot summer, get ready for the fireworks.



All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.