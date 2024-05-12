Solar Storm, Northern Lights May 2024. Pope Francis SUN Worship. 2025 Jubilee Holy Year. Papal Bull

A Solar Storm Lights Up the Night Sky. The unusual sight of aurora borealis was visible in several European countries on Friday, and in parts of the northern United States. Geomagnetic storms and why do they produce the aurora australis and borealis





South looks north, as solar storm brings auroras. Planet Earth is getting rocked by the biggest solar storm in decades. Late Friday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declared that the Earth was experiencing a G5, or "Extreme," geomagnetic storm. This is the first G5 storm to hit the planet since 2003. NOAA warns several waves of flares will slam into the Earth over the next few hours and days, potentially disrupting communications and navigation, triggering power outages and damaging satellites. The 2003 event briefly knocked out power in part of Sweden and damaged electrical transformers in South Africa.





4 solar flares simultaneously erupt from the sun in rare 'super' explosion — and Earth could be hit by the fallout. In the early hours of Tuesday (April 23), quadruple solar flares near-simultaneously exploded from across the sun's surface, and there's a good chance that one of these outbursts launched a solar storm toward Earth.





A Solar Storm Lights Up the Night Sky. The unusual sight of aurora borealis was visible in several European countries on Friday, and in parts of the northern United States.





Solar storm hits Earth, producing colorful light shows across Northern Hemisphere.





Holy Year or holy mess, Vatican and Rome begin dash to 2025 Jubilee with papal bull, construction. Holy Year or holy mess, Vatican and Rome begin dash to 2025 Jubilee with papal bull, construction. The Vatican crossed a key milestone Thursday in the runup to its 2025 Jubilee with the promulgation of the official decree establishing the Holy Year. It’s a once-every-quarter-century event that is expected to bring some 32 million pilgrims to Rome and has already brought months of headaches to Romans.





Pope declares 2025 Holy Year. The event happens every quarter century and is expected to attract over 30 million pilgrims. But the Italian capital's infrastructure is in a poor state, leading many to ask if it can cope with the influx. The event, which happens every 25 years, will begin on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2024; and continue through Epiphany, on January 6, 2026.





Proclaiming Holy Year, pope says it is time to strengthen and share hope





