Ted Cruz Lights Merrick Garland on Fire for Discriminatory FBI + Total Bias
Ted Cruz cross examined Merrick Garland for the bias demonstrated by the FBI not prosecuting Jane's Revenge and Ruth Sent Us protesters in front of the homes of supreme court justices, while going after pro-life counselors and intimidating/terrorizing their families. Merrick Garland has clearly politicize the department of justice, and is causing America to lose faith in our institutions out behest of a toxic ideology being promoted by the Democrats.


