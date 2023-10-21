Create New Account
Tens of thousands of people march to Prime Minister's Office in the UK in support of Palestine (mirrored)
Published 19 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Haber Lütfen at:-

https://youtu.be/LHtQrgRjlro?si=SJlTEM1EjEjr2-8K

21 Oct 2023

Tens of thousands of people gathered in London, the capital of the UK, for a demonstration of solidarity with Palestine and marched to the Prime Minister's Office under heavy police security measures.

