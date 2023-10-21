Tens of thousands of people march to Prime Minister's Office in the UK in support of Palestine (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Haber Lütfen at:-
https://youtu.be/LHtQrgRjlro?si=SJlTEM1EjEjr2-8K
21 Oct 2023
Tens of thousands of people gathered in London, the capital of the UK, for a demonstration of solidarity with Palestine and marched to the Prime Minister's Office under heavy police security measures.
