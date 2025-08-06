BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Will Bondi & Patel crack the Oklahoma bombing mystery or keep it buried? - journalist Margaret Roberts, with Tucker Carlson, clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1300 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • 1 day ago

Will Bondi and Patel crack the Oklahoma bombing mystery—or keep it buried?

Trump’s Department of Justice is sitting on a case that could expose some of the Deep State’s darkest secrets: the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

"Release the video tapes of the bombing," journalist Margaret Roberts, who has spent 30 years investigating the case, urged Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tucker Carlson’s show.

🎥 Video footage of the deadliest domestic attack in US history is still kept under wraps by the FBI—and for some strange reason, it was never shown during bomber Timothy McVeigh’s trial.

Why? Possibly because of the alleged second perpetrator seen by multiple witnesses but later declared non-existent by the FBI.

👀 Who was the ‘second man’? Why did the bombing happen just as Bill Clinton’s presidency was faltering after the Monica Lewinsky scandal? And why did the FBI’s budget soar in the aftermath of a case still riddled with contradictions?

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy