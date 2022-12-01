Vaccines Forever

Can You Imagine Anything More Irresponsible?

* White House swore the ’rona vax “protects” for a full year.

* Becerra: just don’t stop getting boosters, OK?

* HHS Secretary: Been 8 weeks? Time for a booster!

* Our leaders keep pushing jabs despite the multi-vaxxed coming down with ’rona (and other problems).

* Vaxxed and positive Dems: thankful for the vaccine!

* COVID+ Slick Willie: I am grateful to be vaccinated and boosted!





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 30 November 2022