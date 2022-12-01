Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vaccines Forever
286 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 11 hours ago |

Can You Imagine Anything More Irresponsible?

* White House swore the ’rona vax “protects” for a full year.

* Becerra: just don’t stop getting boosters, OK?

* HHS Secretary: Been 8 weeks? Time for a booster!

* Our leaders keep pushing jabs despite the multi-vaxxed coming down with ’rona (and other problems).

* Vaxxed and positive Dems: thankful for the vaccine!

* COVID+ Slick Willie: I am grateful to be vaccinated and boosted!


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 30 November 2022

Keywords
big pharmabill clintonvaccine injurypropagandatucker carlsonbioweaponvaxadverse eventjabmodernaxavier becerrapfizerside effectcoronaviruscovidplandemicgain of functionboosterexcess deathsvince coglianese

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket