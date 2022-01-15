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Revelation Of The Method [MICHAEL HOFFMAN] AkA Predictive Programming
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133 views • January 15, 2022
MICHAEL HOFFMAN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vr77pTFSSZpC/
“Revelation of the method is basically an occult truth that more of an ‘effect’ can be garnered from an event if that event is made aware to the person who you plan on affecting before it happens, usually at a subconscious level. The subconscious mind can actually pick up on imperceptible elements to the conscious mind that hint at future plans. In this way it is possible to sow acceptance through subconscious exposure to numbers and symbols as presented in the media. 9/11 is the perfect example as it was featured in may different shows before it happened to plant the seed subconsciously, and the intended effects of 9/11 (social change) cannot be denied.”
https://sagaciousnewsnetwork.net/revelation-of-the-method-predictive-programming/
Philosophising the Occult:
https://shwep.net/oddcast/philosophising-the-occult-michael-noble-on-the-hidden-secret-of-fakr-al-din-al-razi/
http://www.impiousdigest.com/wp-content/uploads/Of-Occult-Philosophy.pdf
http://occultofpersonality.net/michael-bertiaux
What is Predictive Programming?
https://www.roxytube.com/v/ASCEJu
Simpsons Plandemic "Cat Flu" - Nov 2010
https://www.roxytube.com/v/Pwutjk
PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING LONDON 2012 OLYMPIC GAMES
https://www.roxytube.com/v/UFZUnU
Predictive Programming Injection with Spike (Branched) DNA Proteins Used for Tracking Grid In X-File
https://www.roxytube.com/v/UB6vAk
9/11 Prediction Compilation | Predictive Programming and 'Coincidental Foreshadowing'
https://www.roxytube.com/v/b8tzTo
VEXILLE 2007 - Check this Predictive Programming out!
https://www.roxytube.com/v/yJEXNt
The 1992 Olympics Predicted Convid1984 in 2021
https://www.roxytube.com/v/FJY3q4
SONGBIRD Trailer (2021) predictive programming
https://www.roxytube.com/v/krwHxw
Revelation Of The Method http://www.brainsturbator.com/posts/212/the-revelation-of-the-method
https://coronacircus.com/2020/11/21/revelation-of-the-method/
The Revelation of the Method is not my own invention, but borrowed poetry from the world of conspiracy theory. Although it gets referred to as an actual Masonic concept, it's actually a very recent fabrication from a Catholic "Revisionist Historian" named Michael Hoffman. In his original formulation, the Revelation of the Method is an occult ritual, specifically a "Masonic psychodrama."
Used casually, the implication is always the same: when the Cryptocracy commits major crimes, they will broadcast their intentions in advance, through popular movies and television. Hoffman himself was iffy on the actual order of the process: "it's my contention that these are occult rituals and that like the Rosicrucian Manifestos of the early 17th century they are accompanied by anonymous statements of intent like the original Unabom manifesto, as well as scripts that precede the ritual." Later in the same interview, though, he deviates from his own script: "Look at the movie "The Matrix" in the wake of Columbine. Look at "The Wicker Man" movie in the same time frame as Son of Sam. The themes of the killings are in the movies." Whatever its actual merits, the end result of this theory is pattern recognition in the service of a pre-established conclusion. The Revelation of the Method is how the Illuminati, or the Vatican, or the CIA rub it in our faces.
REVELATION OF THE METHOD: INTRODUCTION
November 14, 2013
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/revelation-of-the-method-introduction/
The term, “The Revelation of the Method” was coined by the late James Shelby Downard, to explain the alchemical processing of a society by its Luciferian controllers.
False flag operations, assassinations and other hair-raising conspiracies, like the Interventionalist “Endless Wars,” “Color Revolutions,” decapitations, (as we have seen by “our” very own ISIS), which actually refer to an ancient and secret astronomical deity cult – and every manner of orchestrated horror show are neatly packaged into your nightly news, programming you to accept these things as “the way things are.”
Political activities, which at first remain buried beneath a cloak of secrecy (think TPP) and when finally accomplished and secured are slowly revealed to the unsuspecting populace who watch, in horrified helplessness.
It is often said that the “controllers” need to inform us of their intentions *before* acting them out, through predictive programming, such as the numerous scenes in so many movies, where clocks displayed the numbers 9:11 and in the films, “Escape from New York,” which even had a scene where Air Force One crashed into a building adjacent to the WTC – and then, there was the cover of the rap album which was a virtual mock-up of the televised scenes, seen around the world.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vr77pTFSSZpC/
“Revelation of the method is basically an occult truth that more of an ‘effect’ can be garnered from an event if that event is made aware to the person who you plan on affecting before it happens, usually at a subconscious level. The subconscious mind can actually pick up on imperceptible elements to the conscious mind that hint at future plans. In this way it is possible to sow acceptance through subconscious exposure to numbers and symbols as presented in the media. 9/11 is the perfect example as it was featured in may different shows before it happened to plant the seed subconsciously, and the intended effects of 9/11 (social change) cannot be denied.”
https://sagaciousnewsnetwork.net/revelation-of-the-method-predictive-programming/
Philosophising the Occult:
https://shwep.net/oddcast/philosophising-the-occult-michael-noble-on-the-hidden-secret-of-fakr-al-din-al-razi/
http://www.impiousdigest.com/wp-content/uploads/Of-Occult-Philosophy.pdf
http://occultofpersonality.net/michael-bertiaux
What is Predictive Programming?
https://www.roxytube.com/v/ASCEJu
Simpsons Plandemic "Cat Flu" - Nov 2010
https://www.roxytube.com/v/Pwutjk
PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING LONDON 2012 OLYMPIC GAMES
https://www.roxytube.com/v/UFZUnU
Predictive Programming Injection with Spike (Branched) DNA Proteins Used for Tracking Grid In X-File
https://www.roxytube.com/v/UB6vAk
9/11 Prediction Compilation | Predictive Programming and 'Coincidental Foreshadowing'
https://www.roxytube.com/v/b8tzTo
VEXILLE 2007 - Check this Predictive Programming out!
https://www.roxytube.com/v/yJEXNt
The 1992 Olympics Predicted Convid1984 in 2021
https://www.roxytube.com/v/FJY3q4
SONGBIRD Trailer (2021) predictive programming
https://www.roxytube.com/v/krwHxw
Revelation Of The Method http://www.brainsturbator.com/posts/212/the-revelation-of-the-method
https://coronacircus.com/2020/11/21/revelation-of-the-method/
The Revelation of the Method is not my own invention, but borrowed poetry from the world of conspiracy theory. Although it gets referred to as an actual Masonic concept, it's actually a very recent fabrication from a Catholic "Revisionist Historian" named Michael Hoffman. In his original formulation, the Revelation of the Method is an occult ritual, specifically a "Masonic psychodrama."
Used casually, the implication is always the same: when the Cryptocracy commits major crimes, they will broadcast their intentions in advance, through popular movies and television. Hoffman himself was iffy on the actual order of the process: "it's my contention that these are occult rituals and that like the Rosicrucian Manifestos of the early 17th century they are accompanied by anonymous statements of intent like the original Unabom manifesto, as well as scripts that precede the ritual." Later in the same interview, though, he deviates from his own script: "Look at the movie "The Matrix" in the wake of Columbine. Look at "The Wicker Man" movie in the same time frame as Son of Sam. The themes of the killings are in the movies." Whatever its actual merits, the end result of this theory is pattern recognition in the service of a pre-established conclusion. The Revelation of the Method is how the Illuminati, or the Vatican, or the CIA rub it in our faces.
REVELATION OF THE METHOD: INTRODUCTION
November 14, 2013
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/revelation-of-the-method-introduction/
The term, “The Revelation of the Method” was coined by the late James Shelby Downard, to explain the alchemical processing of a society by its Luciferian controllers.
False flag operations, assassinations and other hair-raising conspiracies, like the Interventionalist “Endless Wars,” “Color Revolutions,” decapitations, (as we have seen by “our” very own ISIS), which actually refer to an ancient and secret astronomical deity cult – and every manner of orchestrated horror show are neatly packaged into your nightly news, programming you to accept these things as “the way things are.”
Political activities, which at first remain buried beneath a cloak of secrecy (think TPP) and when finally accomplished and secured are slowly revealed to the unsuspecting populace who watch, in horrified helplessness.
It is often said that the “controllers” need to inform us of their intentions *before* acting them out, through predictive programming, such as the numerous scenes in so many movies, where clocks displayed the numbers 9:11 and in the films, “Escape from New York,” which even had a scene where Air Force One crashed into a building adjacent to the WTC – and then, there was the cover of the rap album which was a virtual mock-up of the televised scenes, seen around the world.
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