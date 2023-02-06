Create New Account
The Last Half of Daniel's 70th Week
Fascinating study--what you haven't been told about HOW God will deal with the Jews during the end times! Watch all the way to the end...you won't be disappointed! 7 year Tribulation?: https://youtu.be/FE1bxxeNXjs Day of the Lord videos: https://youtu.be/3l_xf81bvwk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyFxF3tWTb0&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8monsOv1OqQTGOVG_Zf48e) “The Messiah in Daniel”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6ov64TxUsI&list=PLTxyhlH52QW93Texi_c16vAmxddEjZSs4&index=1&t=22s “Words, Words, Words” playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyFxF3tWTb0&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8monsOv1OqQTGOVG_Zf48e&index=1&t=5s Daniel: Analyzing the Grammar and correct starting date (videos): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MphR7Jexxjc&t=352s (Hebrew scholar) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iXTuWzPp9Dc https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xkMAzKKH9Y (start date for beginning of 70th week) Reason for 70 Years Exile: http://lhim.org/blog/2015/10/25/did-the-babylonian-captivity-really-last-70-years/ Boot Camp: https://youtu.be/rMbt5fdYzxk Day of the Lord: https://youtu.be/3l_xf81bvwk “The Rapture in the Feasts of the Lord”: https://youtu.be/b36nRxOOg4U “In a Single Hour...” video: https://youtu.be/hwoapDAMbns Link to Part 1 of Salvation playlist: https://youtu.be/tvQoUDU6uC0 “Analyzing the Intel” (Matthew 24): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out: A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing

