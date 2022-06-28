[Jun 28, 2022] David Weiss & Sol Luckman Talk Tartaria, Great Reset, Crater Earth, New Lands & "Extra"terrestrials [CrowRising]

Welcome to Conversations on Sol Luckman Uncensored, sponsored by https://snooze2awaken.com, Resources for Lucidity.



For more information about my work, including a lot of cutting-edge free content, check out www.CrowRising.com. I’m also on Telegram, where I’m sharing daily truth bombs at https://t.me/solluckman, and I’ve just created my own Substack at https://solluckman.substack.com.



If you appreciate what I’m doing here in interviewing some of the greatest minds and hearts in the Conscious Resistance, please take a second to subscribe to my channel and give this video some love energy exchange.



Today, I’m thrilled to get to chat with a major figure in one of the most controversial subjects in the so-called universe. The subject is flat earth and the figure is none other than David Weiss, aka Flat Earth Dave.



Dave is a real character and a truly bright fellow who has been pulling back the hood on the globe psyop for a long time. I encourage you to watch all of his YouTube videos at

SHOW LINKS

JonLevi Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5vXBfxN7rxKeJHJxS8dNDw



Introducing TARTARIA EXPLAINED (Parts 1-9) by Mind Unveiled https://snooze2awaken.com/2022/06/13/introducing-tartaria-explained-parts-1-9-by-mind-unveiled



A Simply (or Not So Simply) Mind-blowing Video on How a Parasitic Consciousness Has Infected Our World & What We Can Do about It https://snooze2awaken.com/2022/06/17/a-simply-or-not-so-simply-mind-blowing-video-on-how-a-parasitic-consciousness-has-infected-our-world-what-we-can-do-about-it



godgevlamste (Wim Carrette) https://www.youtube.com/user/godgevlamste/videos



The Deception of All Deceptions? w/ David Weiss https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jduiNnyyPIA&ab_channel=AlfaVedic



David Weiss | What Is The Shape Of Our World? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGr7xDRQzdw&t=5843s&ab_channel=RobEdward

All links found at www.FlatEarthDave.com



To book Flat Earth Dave on your show click the link at the top.



Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.



https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B

We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.



With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.



The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.



The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.



Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!



Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp

Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA



Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:

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MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected] If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.



science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education