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Salgın (!) planlanmış bir YALAN ! Gazeteci Harry Vox, 2014 yılında bugünleri anlatıyor
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12 views • October 19, 2020
ve sözlerini şöyle bitiriyor:
Böyle bir dünya istiyorsan kayıtsız kal,
Hiçbir şey yapma! O dünya çok yakında sana geliyor!
Gazeteci Harry Vox, 2014 yılında katıldığı bir programda, insanları kontrol etmek için salgın yalanının nasıl oluşturulduğunu anlatıyor.
Kaynak:
EBOLA CIA CONNECTION - Voxnews Youtube Kanalı
https://youtu.be/gWA4Ke1rMVE
Voxnews
www.voxnews.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/VoxnewsNYC/videos
Salgın planlanmış bir YALAN! Gazeteci Harry Vox, 2014 yılında bugünleri anlatıyor. TÜRKÇE ALTYAZILI - Ahmet Çınar Youtube Kanalı
https://youtu.be/-TnbW8WtUlo
Rockefeller Vakfının 2010 yılından Bugünleri Anlatan Gözetim-Denetim Senaryosu
https://www.coronagercegi.com/post/rockefeller
National Security Memorandum 200 (Kissinger depopulation plan)
https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/Pcaab500.pdf
Böyle bir dünya istiyorsan kayıtsız kal,
Hiçbir şey yapma! O dünya çok yakında sana geliyor!
Gazeteci Harry Vox, 2014 yılında katıldığı bir programda, insanları kontrol etmek için salgın yalanının nasıl oluşturulduğunu anlatıyor.
Kaynak:
EBOLA CIA CONNECTION - Voxnews Youtube Kanalı
https://youtu.be/gWA4Ke1rMVE
Voxnews
www.voxnews.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/VoxnewsNYC/videos
Salgın planlanmış bir YALAN! Gazeteci Harry Vox, 2014 yılında bugünleri anlatıyor. TÜRKÇE ALTYAZILI - Ahmet Çınar Youtube Kanalı
https://youtu.be/-TnbW8WtUlo
Rockefeller Vakfının 2010 yılından Bugünleri Anlatan Gözetim-Denetim Senaryosu
https://www.coronagercegi.com/post/rockefeller
National Security Memorandum 200 (Kissinger depopulation plan)
https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/Pcaab500.pdf
Keywords
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