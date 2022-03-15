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"THE VIRUS WAS SIMPLY A TROJAN HORSE TO USHER IN A COMPLETE SURVEILLANCE STATE" - Canada forges forward with Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)
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2456 views • March 15, 2022
Countries around the world are now scrubbing their COVID measures, and many have announced they won't be pursuing vaccine passports after all.
However, the vaccine passport is still alive and well...
This week, while the eyes of the world are fixed on Ukraine and the next wave of propaganda, the World Health Organisation is launching an initiate to create a "trust network" on vaccination and international travel.
The CBDC being rolled out in Canada is not to be confused with payment apps.
This is a brand new centralized form of currency, controlled by the government, with the ultimate goal of eliminating cash altogether and monitoring every citizen.
Sweden is trialling embedded microchips, with credit card chips inserted into the hand.
However, the vaccine passport is still alive and well...
This week, while the eyes of the world are fixed on Ukraine and the next wave of propaganda, the World Health Organisation is launching an initiate to create a "trust network" on vaccination and international travel.
The CBDC being rolled out in Canada is not to be confused with payment apps.
This is a brand new centralized form of currency, controlled by the government, with the ultimate goal of eliminating cash altogether and monitoring every citizen.
Sweden is trialling embedded microchips, with credit card chips inserted into the hand.
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