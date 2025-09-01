Europe’s on the brink of COLLAPSE





Europe will fall “in the next 100 years,” warns Elliot Daigneault, co-host of The Right Call Podcast.





Civilization needs a fertility rate of 2.11 kids per woman to survive, but European countries are already flirting with extinction, he claims.





🇫🇷 France – 1.8

🇬🇧 England – 1.6

🇬🇷 Greece – 1.3

🇩🇪 Germany – 1.3

🇮🇹 Italy – 1.2





Based on these numbers, some nations are already past the point of no return…



