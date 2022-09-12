John Barrick | Crime & Punishment | Liberty Station Ep 122

John Barrick joins Bryce Eddy to discuss California's ridiculous policies that work to increase crime and homelessness, the deceptive language of propositions in our State and how California Legislators seem to care more about criminals than victims.

To get a FREE info kit on diversifying and protecting your savings with precious metals in a TAX-SHELTERED account text LIBERTY to 989898.

Use discount code LIBERTY @ https://www.goodranchers.com/ to receive $30 off your purchase PLUS FREE Express Shipping.

Visit https://www.devotedcapital.com/ or dial 805-372-0821 to learn more about value-based investing with Devoted Capital today!

BE A THREAT TO THE GREAT RESET!

Join our community by Subscribing to us on:

Liftable TV - https://watch.liftable.tv/series/XOi2uRcOSGlo-liberty-station

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/LibertyStation

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/libertystation

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiXnArqAIXmVLZSSwEyd1HQ

Podcast - https://omny.fm/shows/liberty-station