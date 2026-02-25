BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
MAKIA FREEMAN ~ “Epstein Secrets & The Satanic Cult Of The Chosen Ones” [Age Of Truth TV]
Age Of Truth TV
Age Of Truth TV
92 views • 21 hours ago

The fascinating and well-informed Conspiracy Researcher, Author and Investigate Reporter, MAKIA FREEMAN is back on AGE OF TRUTH TV, about the recent release of the Epstein files and how Epstein was linked to the global cult, and he has just published a new eye-opening and controversial, dot-connecting book entitled "The Cult of the Chosen Ones - They Killed JFK, Did 9/11 and Threaten to Rule the World", where he outlines the ancient history of the Satanic Cult behind the Illuminati and the current ruling secret societies, and those who believe they are the chosen people.


Makia Freeman is Australian and joins Age Of Truth TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander from his home in Hawaii.


For more on Makia Freeman and to get his latest book:

https://thefreedomarticles.com


