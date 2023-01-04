This Quantum Life #177 - Pain Is Love With Nowhere To Go

EXCERPT: As quantum living has shown us, everything is energy, and that energy is Love--the creative power manifested by Source/Creator/God. Love is the purpose of all action. Destruction, suffering, pain and darkness are simply states of love precipitating a new creation. Human attachments and judgments make up the illusion of pain and destruction when we are unwilling or unable to understand the bigger picture of love at work on a greater more glorious creation.LINK - https://mysticbroadcast.net/this-quantum-life/this-quantum-life-pain-is-love.html



