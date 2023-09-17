🚀💥 Another unsuccessful launch of the S-300 air defense missile system by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in an attempt to intercept Russian Federation's cruise missiles this morning.
Air Defense works.
I'm a little late posting this one, from 'this morning'. Cynthia
