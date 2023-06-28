Geoengineering Lawsuit with Reinette Senum and Jim Lee - Pt 1

🔗 @ClimateViewerhttps://connect.climateviewer.com/





Jim Lee of ClimateViewer Takes on the History of Geoengineering

https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/p/jim-lee-of-climateviewer-takes-on





One hundred years of Man vs. Nature, geoengineering gone wrong, Texas stole California's rain, and US commercial airlines are making clouds & priming America for a hacking catastrophe.





Worldwide Geoengineering Lawsuits! Landmark Case

https://youtu.be/MmJ1cRD2IVc

Uncensored: Worldwide Geoengineering Lawsuits!!! Landmark Case

https://youtu.be/MmJ1cRD2IVc

Rumble

https://rumble.com/v2u8d5u-uncensored-worldwide-geoengineering-lawsuits-landmark-case.html

We Have Launched! Stop US GeoEngineering Legal Challenge - APR 18, 2023

https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/p/we-have-launched-stop-us-geoengineering

Geoengineering Lawsuit Gaining Attention - JUN 15, 2023

https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/p/geoengineering-lawsuit-gaining-attention

Stop US GeoEngineering Legal Fund

https://www.givesendgo.com/StopUSGeoEngineeringLegalFund





