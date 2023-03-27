Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Stop the “Great Reset“ because of dramatic consequences for humanity | www.kla.tv/25559
0 views
channel image
Kla.TV - English
Published 16 hours ago |

This demanding program is intended to encourage people to examine, think, discuss and act. Because it shows, how extremely momentous the planned arrangements of the "Great Reset" will be, which is currently planned by the eugenically motivated financial oligarchy.

👉 https://kla.tv/25559


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


https://odysee.com/@out_of_the_blue:c/04_Erfundene-Geschichte-Teil-2:f


Indications of an earlier highly developed civilization

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TyTI9zKPTwI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFmiBY9QwZU


The mud flood – buried past

https://chnopfloch.ch/?p=705

www.youtube.com/watch?v=YchoocsAlTE

www.bing.com/videos/search?q=Kai+brenner+unsere+vergrabene+Vergangenheit&docid=608005573884342913&mid=D4E0C6833D4E7B64B8DAD4E0C6833D4E7B64B8DA&view=detail&FORM=VIRE


Erased from Consciousness: Great Empire of Tartary


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFmiBY9QwZU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OSSk4uALvec

https://anti-matrix.com/2022/07/27/warum-verschwand-vor-200-jahren-das-grossreich-tartaria-aus-buechern-und-landkarten/

https://verborgene-weltgeschichte.de/wp-login.php

https://coronistan.blogspot.com/2021/12/der-untergang-von-gro-tartarien-als.html


Lost islands, transformed land masses and cities

www.youtube.com/watch?v=QQ89XcEP9WE

www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVVxPwhxOc8

www.topmania.de/2017/03/26/die-top-10-der-vergessenen-staedte/


South and North Pole – ice-free and populated

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QQ89XcEP9WE

https://jenikirbyhistory.getarchive.net/de/media/1606-mercator-hondius-map-of-the-arctic-first-map-of-the-north-pole-geographicus-911a59


North Africa – once flourishing, now devastated

https://www.pm-wissen.com/natur/a/was-ist-das-auge-afrikas/9013/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzqIQ_NwUBA

https://viaveto.de/plasmaversum-der-film.html


Molten cities?

http://entityart.co.uk/our-world-in-ruins-melted-buildings-vitrified-forts-rock-formations-resets-and-genocides-part-6/


Historical skyscrapers

https://www.spurensucher.eu/de/2179/bologna-wolkenkratzer-skyline-im-mittelalter.htm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YK-jSHwIHLU


Star cities – architectural beauties without meaning?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXw8QSPwOyk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zLsneDNgMFU

Keywords
humanityeugenicswefgreat resetfinancial oligarchy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket