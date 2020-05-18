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How to be a true Christian.
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22 views • May 18, 2020
What would you say is a true Christian? Christians are disciples of Christ, the churches pretend there is a different. It will cost you all if you are really a true disciple of Christ. Here are 5 key traits of a true Disciple of Christ.
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