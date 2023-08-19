Papal Rome Lays Claim to Political Power - Special Features - Conviction Documentary

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The Papacy held dominance over the medieval world for 1260 years. Kings and emperors either submitted to the Pope or were forced under his yoke. But how did the bishop of Rome achieve this political sovereignty? In this bonus feature of Conviction, we see the political usurpation that led to the Papacy's rise.
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