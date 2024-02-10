Create New Account
Melbourne Freedom Rally 10 February 2024 Victoria Market
Part 2 of three videos of our rally this Saturday, this one covering most of the speeches given at Queen Victoria Market (last speech at the market in part 3). We had a large audience of shoppers coming and going and lining up for food nearby and they were able to hear from a number of us about the dangers of the poison 'jab' and the corrupt government still pushing it. We also warned our listeners about the dangers of the digital ID that they are trying to bring in. 

