The Ultra Zionists 2011. The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ forbade the killing of women and children in battle. Show mercy even when at war with enemies; Protect those who cannot protect themselves; Strive for peace instead of engaging in violence; Resolve conflicts through dialogue rather than resorting to physical force or aggression against others; Refrain from killing unnecessarily during battles. The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ taught us that it is wrong to kill innocent people, especially women and children, during a war. He said that no one should be killed if they are not involved in the fighting. We should never take away someone's life without a just cause or reason. It also teaches us to protect those who cannot protect themselves, such as women and children, from harm or danger during times of conflict. "Those who believe fight in the way of Allah and those who disbelieve fight in the way of devil. So fight against the friends of Satan; verily weak indeed is the strategy of the devil"

