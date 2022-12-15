Global Inverted Yield Curve Sparks Fears of Worldwide Economic Collapse

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🗣 For the first time since they began the tracking in economic history, the global yield curve just inverted. This, of course, includes 26 countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Canada and Hong Kong. And if this isn't your sign to get financially prepared for a collapse, I just don't know what is. I've been showing the pieces to this Jenga economy falling one by one by one. Well, imagine 26 pieces just got pushed all at once. And when the yield curve inverts just in the U.S., it's always followed by a recession. But this is catastrophically different. It's on a global scale and rates are increasing at the same time. And the entire foundation of our currency is being destroyed from the inside out. It's the end of a currency's life cycle, and they're going to blame everyone but themselves when it happens. You hold your wealth in this system. You are at the mercy of those driving this bus. And there's only one way to take back control, and that's the privacy and safety of gold. Coming up. 📖

Chapters: 1:20 Global Yield Curve Inverts for 1st Time

3:05 Global Financial Crisis Imminent

4:37 This Always Leads to Recession

8:00 Spot Silver & Spot Gold

9:57 When Consumer Confidence Declines

12:00 Ghana’s Gold Buying Plan for Bartering

