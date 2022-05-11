Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Sanitary Conditions that Allowed Epidemics to Spread (ARCHIVED Radio Show 02.25.18)

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Sanitary Conditions that Allowed Epidemics to spread as recently as 1950 and implications for modern day epidemics. Dr Daniels examines sanitation as an agent is the spread disease and conditions that would be necessary for epidemics to take hold. Tune In, Think Happens.
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