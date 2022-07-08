PFIZER COVERUPS EXPOSED! - As Vax Deaths SKYROCKET, THEY KNEW All Along & Mandated It ANYWAYS

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Josh Sigurdson reports on multiple coverups by Pfizer and other vaccine manufacturers as we find out from the forced FOIA releases that Pfizer was aware of mass injuries and worse in children from the jab in the trials and covered it up, releasing the jab while hiding the data during the approval by the FDA which we're positive the FDA took part in as well.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government itself ALSO hid results from childhood vaccine trials showing injuries and forced it on kids anyways.

Excess death is skyrocketing in England and elsewhere.

"SADS" or "Sudden Adult Death Syndrome" continues to be the name of the vaccine injured despite all the evidence showing it IS INDEED the jab.

Deaths are up 163% year over year in working age people according to Lincoln National Insurance.

Does it get anymore obvious at this point?





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