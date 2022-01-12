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99 RED BALLOONS - 99 LUFTBALLONS , THEY DO THIS TO DEFLECT YOUR ATTENTION FROM THE JAB ADE MYOCARDITIS CLOTTING , ADVERSE AFFECTS AND QUESTIONS OF GENOCIDE AND CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY - AND WE KNOW!
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22 views • January 12, 2022
DO YOUR HOMEWORK GOOD PEOPLE AND DON,T BE DECEIVED BY THE SERPENT! - NOTHING IS AS IT SEEMS. TIME TO STEP INTO YOUR 5D CONSPICUOUSNESS NOT TO BE DECEIVED! ARE YOU AWAKE YET?
#GENOCIDE: THE DELIBERATE KILLING OF A LARGE NUMBER OF PEOPLE -- DR. NORTHRUP | CLARK - https://www.bitchute.com/video/iR87sd4BIdzm/
He Changes Definitions To Avoid Being A Liar, But He Is A Liar, On The Fringe - https://www.brighteon.com/8e5b2485-ccd0-4186-9168-37e665e90166
#GENOCIDE: THE DELIBERATE KILLING OF A LARGE NUMBER OF PEOPLE -- DR. NORTHRUP | CLARK - https://www.bitchute.com/video/iR87sd4BIdzm/
He Changes Definitions To Avoid Being A Liar, But He Is A Liar, On The Fringe - https://www.brighteon.com/8e5b2485-ccd0-4186-9168-37e665e90166
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