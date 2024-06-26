Fire Ant Poison, Pyriproxyfen in the creek. Letter from concerned residents in Samford, Qld.

Toxic To Aquatic Life.





"Ingredients they’re using are Pyriproxyfen or s methoprene which if you look on the safety data sheet for these products they are very toxic to aquatic life."





https://www.titanag.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/SDS_TITAN-PYRIPROXYFEN-100-INSECT-GROWTH-REGULATOR.pdf





https://sumitomo-chem.com.au/sites/default/files/sds-label/s-methoprene_tg_sds_201612.pdf





"Pyriproxyfen is harmful to aquatic life so I hope the biosecurity employees get to see this to see what they are helping to do - destroying our native wildlife. Not sure how they sleep at night knowing they’re poisoning this beautiful part of Qld.

Shame on you."





"This is why you don't indiscriminately throw this stuff around everywhere!"





Pyriproxyfen in the creek. Letter from concerned residents in Samford, Qld.





"Biosecurity Queensland





Subject: Inquiry regarding the poisoning of Samford Creek via helicopter.





Dear Media Team at

I am writing to express concern and seek information regarding the recent aerial poison baiting program that resulted in the contamination of Samford Creek, which is located near a school and is used for recreational activities. I have several questions regarding this incident and would appreciate your prompt response.

Here are my questions:

1. What are the potential environmental and health impacts of this #Pyriproxyfen

substance on aquatic life and human populations?

3. Were any environmental assessments or impact studies conducted before the aerial baiting program, and if so, can the results be made publicly available?

4. What protocols are in place to prevent accidental contamination of water sources and surrounding areas during aerial baiting programs, and how are these protocols enforced?

5. Are there alternative, non-toxic methods for controlling pests in the area that were considered before resorting to aerial poison baiting, and if so, why were they not chosen for this operation?

6. What advice or guidance has been provided to the local community regarding the safety of the creek for recreational activities such as swimming, fishing, or boating, following the aerial baiting program?

7. Will

be making a public apology or announcement about the contamination incident, and if so, when can the community expect this notification?"





