Welcoming Remarks. Klaus Schwab

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Further Info:
Religion has role at economic forum
https://www.jta.org/2002/02/05/lifestyle/religion-has-role-at-economic-forum
‘’In fact, the founder and president of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, was having breakfast with Rabbi Arthur Schneier at his Park East Synagogue in New York when the two jets struck the World Trade Center, Schneier said.’’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EOvz1Flfrfw
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