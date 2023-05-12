Senator Ted Cruz Destroys Hack Journalist for Lying on Illegal Immigration "Do You Know Anything?"

Watch Ted Cruz tear this hack libtard Fake News spreading reporter a new one on illegal immigration. You won't be disappointed. Get em' Cruz! Now, you just have to apologize for your left-leaning RINO type of comments on the J6ers to redeem yourself as someone the American people can trust.

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

Telegram https://t.me/APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

