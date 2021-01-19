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Because of my politics? | Curt Schilling
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160 views • January 19, 2021
Former MLB All Star and World Series Champion Curt Schilling speaks to Newsmax TV about an evident "miscommunication" with his insurance company, and about how his social media posts and personal politics may have been involved. - via American Agenda with Heather Childers and Bob Sellers, weekdays at 2PM ET on Newsmax TV
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