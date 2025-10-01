Natural Light and Sun Exposure for Health

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ditch the sunglasses and let the sunlight into your eyes—they are direct extensions of your brain and your primary photoreceptors. Your entire body, including your skin, is designed to receive and utilize full-spectrum sunlight. The more you allow your body to do what it's designed for, the healthier you will be.
#Sunlight #VitaminD #EyeHealth #Grounding #NaturalHealth
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport