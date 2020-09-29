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Kansloze Tinus op kansloze demodag, alweer.
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92 views • September 29, 2020
Nou dat viel een beetje tegen voor Tinus, wederom geen massale opkomst in Den Haag, hoe zou dat nu toch komen?
Dan maar een agent aanspreken, alles voor een stoer moment op de livedinges.
Om dan later naar één van zijn vrienden van 'Rotterdam in Opkomst' met een halfzachte erectie te vertellen HOE stoer hij was.
Goed gedaan hoor lamlul, Deesje zal vast heel trots op je zijn.
Dan maar een agent aanspreken, alles voor een stoer moment op de livedinges.
Om dan later naar één van zijn vrienden van 'Rotterdam in Opkomst' met een halfzachte erectie te vertellen HOE stoer hij was.
Goed gedaan hoor lamlul, Deesje zal vast heel trots op je zijn.
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