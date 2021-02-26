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Klaus Schwab Caught In Secret Sith Lord Initiation Ceremony
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662 views • February 26, 2021
Video from the man who tells you to drink sewage, eat bugs and weeds and own no possessions has been caught in a secret Sith Lord Initiation Ceremony. This satire shows you the true intent of these people.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=60383d455d2c161c2bf85b7a
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=60383d455d2c161c2bf85b7a
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