© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No Rubles NO GAS
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • April 16, 2022
Destroy Deep State censorship! RT RE-POSTS FOR THE UK FOLKS - If you have a channel, re-post it. They can't fight us all. Better to die on your feet than live on your knees. LIVE FREE OR DIE!
"Putin: ‘Unfriendly’ West delaying payments for Russian energy"
"Putin says that certain Western countries are failing to pay on time for the delivery of Russian energy and are thus 'driving up prices and destabilizing the market'."
- RT News
"Putin: ‘Unfriendly’ West delaying payments for Russian energy"
"Putin says that certain Western countries are failing to pay on time for the delivery of Russian energy and are thus 'driving up prices and destabilizing the market'."
- RT News
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.