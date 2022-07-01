YOU WILL FIGHT THEM EVENTUALLY .. Make no Mistake About it

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Its been a long time coming .. the longer we wait the worse its gonna be .. RISE UP People.
DOWNLOAD AND SHARE This Everywhere ..
Humanities Rally Cry.
HERE ARE MY Other Platforms;
https://ugetube.com/@WardoRants
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wardorants
https://odysee.com/@ward01o1:0
https://rumble.com/c/c-1275674
https://freedom.social/cmpgm/wardo
SOCIAL MEDIA
https://gab.com/WardoRants
https://mewe.com/i/wardorants
https://www.minds.com/WardoRants/