MURDER! Just hours after publishing the secret of the Vax Dr Noack is DEAD.

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In November 2020 Armed police raided the home of anti-lockdown activist Dr Noack during a live video broadcast. Although we don’t know the details, Dr Noack has now reportedly been found dead after making the video below. Obviously someone wanted to silence Dr Noack.
Update — Nov 29, 2021
Further details have come in that serve to confirm the very worst. This includes a transcribed summary of what Dr Noack says below, and a statement from his pregnant wife, courtesy Henry Makow.com:
https://www.henrymakow.com/2021/11/dr-andreas-noack-murdered.html
The following are significant quotes made by Dr. Noack:
Getting the Vax is like playing Russian Roulette. The people who die immediately or soon after getting the vax are like victims of Russian Roulette. It is when the graphene oxide hits the blood vessel wall immediately that causes the death or collapses immediately after getting the vax.
Doctors performing autopsies on victims of the Vax are not going to find anything. These doctors are looking for something biological as the cause of death but the graphene hydroxide is not biological so it will not be visible in their tests.
There are pictures of coagulated blood coming out of the nose. People bleed to death from the inside.
Especially the top athletes who are dropping dead have fast flowing blood. The faster the blood flows, the more damage the razors will do.
As a chemist, if you inject this into the blood then you are a murderer.
The question to ask the vaccine makers and the politicians is this: WHY ARE THESE RAZOR BLADES INSIDE THE VACCINES? How can they justify them being inside the vaccines?
And now they want to force vaccinate children from age 5 with this horrible thing!
RIP Dr. Andreas Noack, may God rest your soul in Peace.
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/WCfyNz0eK6zV/
Ubiquem
Further Info Courtesy of https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=246288