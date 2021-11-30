BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MURDER! Just hours after publishing the secret of the Vax Dr Noack is DEAD.
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10274 followers
Follow
7
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1470 views • November 30, 2021
Ubiquem – Bitchute Nov 28, 2021

In November 2020 Armed police raided the home of anti-lockdown activist Dr Noack during a live video broadcast. Although we don’t know the details, Dr Noack has now reportedly been found dead after making the video below. Obviously someone wanted to silence Dr Noack.
Update — Nov 29, 2021

Further details have come in that serve to confirm the very worst. This includes a transcribed summary of what Dr Noack says below, and a statement from his pregnant wife, courtesy Henry Makow.com:
https://www.henrymakow.com/2021/11/dr-andreas-noack-murdered.html

The following are significant quotes made by Dr. Noack:

Getting the Vax is like playing Russian Roulette. The people who die immediately or soon after getting the vax are like victims of Russian Roulette. It is when the graphene oxide hits the blood vessel wall immediately that causes the death or collapses immediately after getting the vax.

Doctors performing autopsies on victims of the Vax are not going to find anything. These doctors are looking for something biological as the cause of death but the graphene hydroxide is not biological so it will not be visible in their tests.

There are pictures of coagulated blood coming out of the nose. People bleed to death from the inside.

Especially the top athletes who are dropping dead have fast flowing blood. The faster the blood flows, the more damage the razors will do.

As a chemist, if you inject this into the blood then you are a murderer.

The question to ask the vaccine makers and the politicians is this: WHY ARE THESE RAZOR BLADES INSIDE THE VACCINES? How can they justify them being inside the vaccines?

And now they want to force vaccinate children from age 5 with this horrible thing!

RIP Dr. Andreas Noack, may God rest your soul in Peace.

Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/WCfyNz0eK6zV/
Ubiquem

Further Info Courtesy of https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=246288
Keywords
murdervaccinegraphene oxidedr noackgraphene hydroxide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CONFIRMED: Daily steps lower risk of kidney stones according to Stanford Fitbit study

CONFIRMED: Daily steps lower risk of kidney stones according to Stanford Fitbit study

Willow Tohi
Glutathione Levels Decline With Age, But Protein and Nutrients May Help

Glutathione Levels Decline With Age, But Protein and Nutrients May Help

Coco Somers
Cardiovascular Exercise: Health Benefits, Guidelines and Safety

Cardiovascular Exercise: Health Benefits, Guidelines and Safety

Petra Stone
Low Vitamin D Linked to More Pain, Opioid Use After Breast Cancer Surgery, Study Finds

Low Vitamin D Linked to More Pain, Opioid Use After Breast Cancer Surgery, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Testimony in Federal Defamation Lawsuit Raises Questions About Legality of Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Testimony in Federal Defamation Lawsuit Raises Questions About Legality of Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Garrison Vance
CDC Reinstates COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations Amid Pending Lawsuit

CDC Reinstates COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations Amid Pending Lawsuit

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy