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Imperial Folly: Neil Ferguson Has No Qualification in Biological Sciences
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21 views • February 26, 2021
Historians are sure to pore over this ‘unprecedented’ period for centuries to come. It is my belief that in the fullness of time, they will come to regard our response to the Sars-CoV-2 virus as monumental folly. In particular they will be bewildered by the role of deeply flawed computer modelling in triggering a chain of events that fundamentally, and perhaps catastrophically, damaged western society.
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/02/25/imperial-folly-neil-ferguson-has-no-qualification-in-biological-sciences/
An article published by Lockdown Skeptics by Derek Winton entitled,
The Imperial Model and its Role in the UK’s Pandemic Response
https://lockdownsceptics.org/the-imperial-model-and-its-role-in-the-uks-pandemic-response/
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/02/25/imperial-folly-neil-ferguson-has-no-qualification-in-biological-sciences/
An article published by Lockdown Skeptics by Derek Winton entitled,
The Imperial Model and its Role in the UK’s Pandemic Response
https://lockdownsceptics.org/the-imperial-model-and-its-role-in-the-uks-pandemic-response/
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