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Important Ottawa Interviews with Victims! More Brutal Police! Sat am
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486 views • February 19, 2022
Ottawa On Fire! Important Ottawa Interviews by the day's Victims! Interviews interspersed throughout. More Brutal Police! Sat am.. Are these Foreign Cops with no local allegiances? Some reported to be from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Non-English speaking - this is why the crowds are having no influence talking to them! Many with clubs and guns do not seem to understand the English spoken to them. (Courtesy of Greg Wycliffe)
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