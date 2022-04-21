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MILWAUKEE PUBLIC SCHOOLS REIMPOSE MASK MANDATE
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41 views • April 21, 2022
A civilization that sacrifices the young for the old is a civilization that is destined for extinction. The speed at which parents through their children to the wolves at the bidding of so called experts was almost as tragic as those same experts not being held accountable for their ineptitude. As a society, we will be paying for the abuse we subjected our country’s children to for decades to come.
https://www.theblaze.com/news/milwaukee-pubic-schools-reinstates-mask-mandate
https://data.cdc.gov/NCHS/Provisional-COVID-19-Deaths-by-Sex-and-Age/9bhg-hcku
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/MILWAUKEE-PUBLIC-SCHOOLS-REIMPOSE-MASK-MANDATE-e1hfl3f
https://www.theblaze.com/news/milwaukee-pubic-schools-reinstates-mask-mandate
https://data.cdc.gov/NCHS/Provisional-COVID-19-Deaths-by-Sex-and-Age/9bhg-hcku
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/MILWAUKEE-PUBLIC-SCHOOLS-REIMPOSE-MASK-MANDATE-e1hfl3f
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