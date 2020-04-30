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** ILLINOIS STATE REPRESENTATIVE GET’S JUDGE TO STRIKE DOWN GOVERNOR’S DRACONIAN STAY-AT-HOME EXTENSION **
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28 views • April 30, 2020
** JUDGE REFERS TO GOVERNOR AS SHREDDING THE CONSTITUTION
** The Emergency Management Agency Act limits Governors Pandemic lockdown order to 30days. Elected officials are fighting against state governor’s shutdown orders under civil rights violations.
First term representative Darren Bailey states “We’ve seen this happen many times throughout our history and it takes one person to stand up on a wrong that should not be ignored.”
** ALSO HEALTH CARE WORKERS OUT OF JOBS AMID PANDEMIC LOCKDOWN
** The Emergency Management Agency Act limits Governors Pandemic lockdown order to 30days. Elected officials are fighting against state governor’s shutdown orders under civil rights violations.
First term representative Darren Bailey states “We’ve seen this happen many times throughout our history and it takes one person to stand up on a wrong that should not be ignored.”
** ALSO HEALTH CARE WORKERS OUT OF JOBS AMID PANDEMIC LOCKDOWN
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