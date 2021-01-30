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This video will forever change the way you view the Netherlands
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800 views • January 30, 2021
https://www.nielsenreport.org ✅ This video will forever change the way you view the Netherlands
In order to describe how bad the situation in the Netherlands in the area of morality has become, it is best to first use a metaphor.
Paul Nielsen
Website: https://www.nielsenreport.org/
Minds Profile: https://www.minds.com/PaulNielsen
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pltbqxct9rdy/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/paulnielsen
Donate: https://streamlabs.com/paulnielsen1
In order to describe how bad the situation in the Netherlands in the area of morality has become, it is best to first use a metaphor.
Paul Nielsen
Website: https://www.nielsenreport.org/
Minds Profile: https://www.minds.com/PaulNielsen
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pltbqxct9rdy/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/paulnielsen
Donate: https://streamlabs.com/paulnielsen1
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