Pete Santilli Has Three Demands for the FBI Over the New Evidence That the FBI Rigged the Election

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pete demands an investigation and calls his local FBI field Office to ask the FBI to start an internal investigation into the 2020 election that the FBI rigged. Share this clip far and wide!
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 05, 2022
EPISODE 3151-8AM
SHOW ARCHIVE: FACT: THE FBI RIGGED THE 2020 ELECTION. | EP 3151-8AM https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/22500
FBI Main Line
601 4th Street NW
Washington, DC 20535
(202) 278-2000
Cincinnati Field Office
2012 Ronald Reagan Drive
Cincinnati, OH 45236
cincinnati.fbi.gov
(513) 421-4310
Find your local FBI Field Office at https://fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices
Check Out Our New “TEAM JESUS” T-Shirts! 🇺🇸 Printed in Cincinnati, Ohio By Americans http://pistolpete.store/1210
LIVE STREAM: http://petelive.tv
PODCAST: https://thepetesantillishow.podbean.com/
_____________________________________
FOLLOW US:
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@petesantilli
TRUTH #SBN: https://truthsocial.com/tags/sbn
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
FRANK SPEECH: https://frankspeech.com/shows/pete-santilli-show-tv
FRANK SOCIAL: https://www.franksocial.com/u/PeteSantilli
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@petesantilli:1/live:a09
ROKFIN: https://rokfin.com/petersantilli
FOXHOLE: https://pilled.net/#/profile/134014
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow TELEGRAM CHAT: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
LINKS: http://petesantilli.mobi
_____________________________________
SUPPORT US:
PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/petesantilli
LOCALS: http://petesantilli.locals.com/support
MYPILLOW.COM: http://mypillow.com/pete (Use Promo Code PETE)
🚨 PROTECT YOUR 401K FROM CRIPPLING INFLATION & GROWING DEBT. IF YOU HAVE $50K OR MORE IN RETIREMENT SAVINGS, CALL 855-614-1681 or visit http://goldco.com/pete TO RECEIVE A FREE IRS LOOPHOLE KIT & LEARN ABOUT HOW TO GET $10,000 (Or More) In Free Silver For Doing It!
🔵Representing Americans 50 plus, AMAC is centered on American values, freedom of the individual, free speech, and exercise of religion, equality of opportunity, sanctity of life, rule of law, and love of family, with benefits at all levels. VISIT: http://AMAC.us/pete
🚨Do you owe $10,000 or more to the State or IRS? Have a garnishment, Liens, Levies? Let Anthem Tax Services help you get your life back. Visit: http://TaxHelpPete.com CALL ANTHEM TODAY at 888-521-3552 & Tell them Pete Santilli Sent You!