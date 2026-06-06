Melbourne Freedom Rally 6 June 2026

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Passing showers did not keep us away from maintaining a presence for truth in the Bourke Street Mall, Melbourne, Australia. Sometime down the track millions of people will suddenly be triggered awake and realise that what we have been saying each week about corruption is the real deal. It's a marathon, not a sprint.